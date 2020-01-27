Sierra Metals’ (SMTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SMTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 2,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,444. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

