Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

BSRR opened at $28.04 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSRR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

