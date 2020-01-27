SIBCoin (SIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,160.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $538,154.00 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,787.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01949456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.27 or 0.04224236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00672695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00739775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00646454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,164,957 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

