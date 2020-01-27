Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.63. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 510,328 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

