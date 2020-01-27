Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.63. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 510,328 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.