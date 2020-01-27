Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SBGL stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

