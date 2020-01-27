Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of SBGL stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03.
About Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
