Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Rises By 212.1%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the December 31st total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TGH traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,827. The company has a market cap of $569.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.