Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 43.6%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RCI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $52,621,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $17,803,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
