Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Increases By 54.5%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADCOM stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

