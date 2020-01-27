Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expands By 203.6%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,144. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

