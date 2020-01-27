Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Increases By 234.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the December 31st total of 242,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.