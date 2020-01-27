Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Expands By 120.1%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NextCure by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,611,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

