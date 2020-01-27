Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Expands By 120.1%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 31st total of 472,500 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NXTC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
In other NextCure news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. NextCure has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
