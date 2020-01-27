Short Interest in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Declines By 24.5%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $100.77. 604,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,088. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.