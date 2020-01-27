Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Grows By 111.3%

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the December 31st total of 369,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of KRTX traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,342. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,077,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $20,579,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $816,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

