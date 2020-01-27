Short Interest in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expands By 50.4%

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE:INXN traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $102.66.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterXion by 109.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of InterXion by 15.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of InterXion by 24.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterXion by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

