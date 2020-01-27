Short Interest in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Declines By 62.5%

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.13. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Get ICC alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.