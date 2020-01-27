Short Interest in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Increases By 32.1%

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Home Depot by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.22. The company has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

