Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Drops By 22.8%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 152.92 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

