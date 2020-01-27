Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Increases By 38.1%

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CO stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.14. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

