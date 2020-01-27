Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Declines By 32.7%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,085. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.54 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 143,941 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

