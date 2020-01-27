Short Interest in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Increases By 34.6%

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,960,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 12,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

