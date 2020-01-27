Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expands By 147.2%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 122,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.