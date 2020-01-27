Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expands By 147.2%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 122,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.
