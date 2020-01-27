Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Drops By 23.0%

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 120,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

