Short Interest in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Grows By 540.0%

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EMMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,168. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $54,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,161 shares of company stock worth $272,435. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

