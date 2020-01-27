Short Interest in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Grows By 540.0%

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EMMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,168. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Emmis Communications has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $150,865.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,511.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $54,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,161 shares of company stock worth $272,435. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EMMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
About Emmis Communications
Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.
