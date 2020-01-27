Short Interest in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Drops By 47.0%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPLO. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of DPLO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 715,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth about $358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

