Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rises By 48.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRIS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.62. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.39. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Curis by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

