Short Interest in Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Increases By 99.5%

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 917,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CORV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 2,489,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CORV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

