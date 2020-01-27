Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 31.2%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. Copart has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

