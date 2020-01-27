Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Drops By 24.8%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.