Short Interest in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Rises By 67.3%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 215,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,016. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

