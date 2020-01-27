Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Grows By 233.3%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CVR remained flat at $$26.60 on Friday. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

