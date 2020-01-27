Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Drops By 59.6%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $54.97. 146,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

