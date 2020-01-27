Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) Expands By 52.5%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the December 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 15,419.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.