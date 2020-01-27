Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Decreases By 24.7%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLXT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 123,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLXT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

