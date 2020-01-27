Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Decreases By 24.7%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CLXT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 123,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.30.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.
Calyxt Company Profile
Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.
