Short Interest in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Decreases By 56.0%

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 822,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.