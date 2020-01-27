ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $285.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.