Shift Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Shift has a market cap of $231,193.00 and approximately $421.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. During the last week, Shift has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,704,076 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.