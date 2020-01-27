Seth A. Ravin Sells 30,000 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 129,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.21 million. Analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.