ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.24. 97,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,194. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

