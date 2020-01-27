Sequent Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.85. 1,074,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

