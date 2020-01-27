Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005857 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.