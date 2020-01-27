Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMF. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Semafo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sprott Securities upgraded shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SMF stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.66. 834,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $889.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.75.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$132.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Semafo will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

