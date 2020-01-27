Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and ABCC. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05504487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00033296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Kucoin, IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

