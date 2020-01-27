Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Energy Services worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 605,650 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,016. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $791.19 million, a P/E ratio of -737.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

