Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 979,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $3,169,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,607.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

