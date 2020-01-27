Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Sells 391 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 10.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.82. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.83. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.67 and a 1-year high of $221.17.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.