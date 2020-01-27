Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Cut to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

NYSE SALT traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

