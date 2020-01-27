Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International accounts for 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. 7,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.59. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.