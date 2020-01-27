Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,415. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.