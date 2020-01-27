Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $42.09 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

