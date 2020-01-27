Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. 17,281,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,612,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

